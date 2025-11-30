News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 17-23
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby Air Riders debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20
|195,594
|195,594
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|67,068
|2,202,125
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|24,480
|1,271,576
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|28,074
|118,780
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|22,060
|798,015
|6
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|20,751
|77,558
|7
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6
|9,129
|100,121
|8
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|8,302
|286,589
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,909
|4,050,014
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,908
|8,258,611
|11
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|4,836
|378,576
|12
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|4,754
|108,179
|13
|NSw
|R-Type Delta: HD Boosted
|City Connection
|November 20
|3,325
|3,325
|14
|NSw
|Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 13
|3,324
|15,525
|15
|NSw
|Tetsudō Nippon! Real Pro Chōkyori Unten! Tokkyū Hinotori Kinki Nippon Tetsudō-hen
|Sonic Powered
|November 20
|3,057
|3,057
|16
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Activision
|November 14
|2,899
|15,210
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|2,881
|100,714
|18
|NSw
|Sumikko Gurashi Tsukurō! Suteki na Sumikko-jima
|Nippon Columbia
|November 20
|2,532
|2,532
|19
|PS5
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|2,492
|113,664
|20
|NSw
|Model Debut4 #nicola
|FuRyu
|November 20
|2,351
|2,351
Source: Famitsu