Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 17-23

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby Air Riders debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: November 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20 195,594 195,594
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 67,068 2,202,125
3NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 24,480 1,271,576
4NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 28,074 118,780
5NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 22,060 798,015
6NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 20,751 77,558
7NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6 9,129 100,121
8NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 8,302 286,589
9NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,909 4,050,014
10NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,908 8,258,611
11NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 4,836 378,576
12NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 4,754 108,179
13NSwR-Type Delta: HD Boosted City Connection November 20 3,325 3,325
14NSwDragon Ball Sparking! Zero Bandai Namco Entertainment November 13 3,324 15,525
15NSwTetsudō Nippon! Real Pro Chōkyori Unten! Tokkyū Hinotori Kinki Nippon Tetsudō-hen Sonic Powered November 20 3,057 3,057
16PS5Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Activision November 14 2,899 15,210
17NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 2,881 100,714
18NSwSumikko Gurashi Tsukurō! Suteki na Sumikko-jima Nippon Columbia November 20 2,532 2,532
19PS5Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 2,492 113,664
20NSwModel Debut4 #nicola FuRyu November 20 2,351 2,351

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 10-16
