Comikey Adds Oreco Tachibana's Firefly Wedding Manga

Tachibana launched manga set in Meiji Era on January 1

© Oreco Tachibana, Shogakukan, Comikey

Firefly Wedding

Hotaru no Yomeiri

announced on Twitter on Friday that it has added's) manga. The service is hosting 10 chapters of the manga on launch.

Tachibana launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on January 1.

Comikey describes the series:

“The daughter of an upstanding family, and an assassin… A romantic suspense about the contract marriage between two who should never have crossed paths!” It is currently the Meiji era.

Blessed with both heritage and beauty, Satoko's one wish is to marry for the good of the family. But suddenly, a mysterious assassin comes for her life?!

In order to make it out of there alive, Satoko makes the assassin a “proposal”…

Tachibana launched her Promise Cinderella manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday website in 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in June 2018. The 16th and final volume released on August 19. Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia is releasing the manga in English. Comikey Media Inc. added the manga in its service in July 2021.

Tachibana also launched a spinoff manga titled #Batsu Ichi Arasa Joshi to Danshi Kōkōsei on Ura Sunday in June 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's one volume in Japan in February 2019. Shogakukan Asia published the manga's English version with the title Promise Cinderella #Strike One in September 2020.