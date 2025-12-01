Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy Anime's Promo Video Streamed

AnimeFesta began streaming a promotional video for Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy , the anime of writer Hirafumi and illustrator Yagi Shinba 's Ichiko Aika: Zatsu de Namaiki na Imōto to Warikirenai Ani manga, on Monday. The anime's website announced that Yuka Akashi and Yui Otokura are performing the opening theme song "Koi wa Prism" (Love is a Prism).

Image courtesy of OceanVeil

OceanVeil will begin streaming the anime uncensored with English subtitles on December 12 at 12 midnight PST. The anime will premiere on Japanese broadcast television on January 4. The AnimeFesta service will premiere the anime at the same time in Japan.

OceanVeil describes the anime:

“Hey, nice to meet ya~♪”

...She sounded dumb. That cute first impression was shattered instantly.

After Kota's father remarried, the girl who became his stepsister turned out to be a super-bratty, trend-obsessed gyaru...?! Whenever our parents are away, Kota's life is flipped upside down by Aika's free-spirited chaos. Aika plays the “perfect daughter” in front of their parents, but when left on her own, she's a full-blown teenage disaster.

And stuck with her is Kota—nit-picky, straight-laced, and constantly fed up.

They can't even last three seconds in the same room without trading insults—witness the birth of the worst brother-sister relationship ever!

... But maybe—just maybe—Kota's strict, responsible nature is exactly what Aika needs...?!

The anime stars:

Hana Yurimoto as Aika Takamura

Yūta Ikarashi as Kōta Takamura

Momosuke as Yoshiyuki Takamura

Iroha Haruno as Misaki Takamura

Pyuta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Eeyo Kurosaki ( Everything for Demon King Evelogia ) is handling the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Haganai ) is designing the characters. Aiue Oka is composing the music. Suiseisha is producing.

Additional staff members include:

CLLENN 's adult comic label DEDEDE publishes the full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa service digitally. Comic Cmoa launched individual chapters of the manga for purchase in November 2022. The service published the manga in three compiled volumes digitally on September 5.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .