A Boy Raised by the Gods Will Be The Strongest Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Manga's final volume slated for February 10 release

Image via Amazon ©Tōya Kuno, Ryousuke Hata, fame, Kadokawa

Kadokawa is listing the eighth compiled book volume of Tōya Kuno 's A Boy Raised by Gods Will Be The Strongest ( Kamigami ni Sodaterareshi Mono, Saikyō to Naru ) manga as its final volume. The volume is slated for release on February 10. The manga is an adaptation of Ryousuke Hata 's light novel series of the same title.

The BookWalker Global service publishes the manga's simulpub in English and describes the story:

Will, an abandoned child, was brought to Table Mountain by the God of Thousand Theophanies, then educated by the God of Sword, Healing, and Magic. He grew up to be a surprisingly brave, strong and sweet boy. When he turned fourteen, a blind priestess Lunamaria visits the mountain and asked him to save the world. Thus the journey begins...!

Kuno launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus online magazine on the ComicWalker (now Kadocomi) website in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in 2020, and the seventh volume in December 2024.

Hata ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human , The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King ) launched the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in March 2019. Kadokawa published the first volume with illustration by fame in September 2019, and the fifth volume in February 2021.

Source: Kadokawa

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.