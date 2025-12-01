Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Game's Trailer Reveals Yhwach as DLC

Yhwach launches on December 10 with early access on Wednesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed a video on Monday for Bleach : Rebirth of Souls , the new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise , and it reveals that the game will add Yhwach as DLC on December 10 with early access on Wednesday for season pass holders.

The first DLC character Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand-Year Blood War version) launched on June 17. Season pass owners got early access on June 10. The second DLC character Retsu Unohana launched on August 25. The game added the third DLC character Ichibe Hyosube on October 28.

The game launched on March 21.

The game offers a Deluxe Edition that includes a season pass teasing four playable characters, early access for one week, and Soul Crystals. The season pass' four DLC characters come from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War . The Ultimate Edition additionally features five-costume sets for Thousand-Year Blood War and Rebirth of Souls. The pre-order bonus was a Thousand-Year Blood War costume set.

In the game, players use attacks to cut down their opponents' Reishi. Breaking down one gauge of Reishi decreases their opponent's Konpaku, which is their health represented by nine bars. Players can use combos to destroy multiple Konpaku, and use reverse actions while attacking and defending. Accumulated spiritual power lets fighters use Spiritual Pressure Moves, then awaken and unleash Bankai.

The game's story and characters cover the original manga from the "Substitute Soul Reaper" arc up to the "Arrancar" arc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Awaken the blade and reverse your fate in BLEACH REBIRTH OF SOULS. Engage in thrilling action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). In the game, players will be able to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai and unlock new forms in battle to claim victory against their opponents

The 20th anniversary of the Bleach anime "inspired" the game's development.

Katsuaki Tsuzuki is the game's producer.

MIYAVI performs the opening song "Die for Love."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Theanime's fourth part, titled , will debut in 2026 onand its affiliates. It will be the final season of the anime.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premiered in October 2024 and concluded in a one-hour final episode in December 2024.

Tite Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print. The manga has 130 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014.

The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs. Additionally, the franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.



Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.