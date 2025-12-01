Taxi Driver Webtoons Viewership Surges as Season 3 of Live-Action Adaptation Debuts

Weekly views for sequel webtoon Taxi Driver: Recall jumped by roughly 64 times

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment stated Friday that the webtoon Taxi Driver is seeing a major boost in readership following the November 21 premiere of the third season of the live-action adaptation.

According to the company, weekly views for the sequel webtoon Taxi Driver: Recall on Kakao Page jumped by roughly 64 times in the week of the new season's first broadcast (November 17–23) compared to the week prior (November 10–16). The original Taxi Driver webtoon recorded a 33-fold increase over the same period, while the prequel, Taxi Driver: Born in Black, saw views rise by around four times.

The company expects continued synergy between the live-action franchise and the webtoon universe as Season 3 progresses.

Taxi Driver follows the secretive taxi company Rainbow Transport and its driver Do-gi Kim, as they deliver revenge on behalf of victims whom the justice system has wronged. The series has been popular, and season 2 reached a peak viewership rating of 25.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area, making it the highest-rated miniseries of 2023.

Both previous seasons of the live-action series are available in the U.S. on Kocowa. The third season is available on Viki.

The webtoon, drawn by KK Jaejin, was originally serialized between 2014 and 2017 on KTOON . An English version of the webtoon is currently unavailable.