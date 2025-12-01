Remow Launches 'It's Anime' Free Ad-Supported Channel on Vizio's WatchFree+ App

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Anime distributorannounced on Monday that it is launching the "It's Anime" free ad-supported streaming television channel (FAST) channel on VIZIO's WatchFree+ app in the United States.

REMOW launched the "It's Anime" channel on the Samsung TV Plus service in the United States and Canada on July 2, with plans to launch on additional platforms and territories throughout 2025 and 2026.

The FAST channel is available with REMOW -licensed titles, including Your Forma , Tougen Anki , Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube , Miru: Paths To My Future , Fermat Kitchen , My Deer Friend Nokotan , Reborn! , Kuroko's Basketball , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray , Haigakura , Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GO , Tonbo! , and Tasokare Hotel .

REMOW also streams anime on its similarly named "It's Anime" YouTube channel, although most videos on the channel are only available for viewers in the United States and Canada. REMOW started streaming the KochiKame anime with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada in May on the It's Anime YouTube channel. The company plans to release all 373 episodes of the anime. The anime has previously not had a release in English. REMOW is also streaming the first ever English release of the High School! Kimengumi anime.

Source: Press release