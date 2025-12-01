Kōyū Shiki's Grand Metal Organs Manga Ends

Action-horror manga launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©Kōyū Shiki, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Comic Days website published the final chapter of Kōyū Shiki 's Grand Metal Organs manga on November 1. Kodansha will publish its fourth and final compiled book volume on January 7.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and published the first volume on November 25. Seven Seas describes the story:

In a world where electricity equals power, Enlil is an outcast—born without the gift. But his dream of joining the elite Electrical Police Department keeps him going. When he's finally given a chance, he uncovers a horrifying truth: the powerless aren't just ignored—they're erased. Betrayed by the hero he once admired, Enlil is struck down. But death doesn't end his story. Awakened with dark, unnatural power, Enlil returns—not as a hero, but as a nightmare.

The manga launched on Comic Days in March 2024. Kodansha published the first volume in September 2024, and the third volume on June 6.

