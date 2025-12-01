Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Debuts on WEBTOON in Exclusive Vertical Format

Series is based on Critical Role's 2nd actual-play campaign between 2018-2021

Image courtesy of WEBTOON Entertainment © Critical Role Productions, LLC.

WEBTOON has launched Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins on its platform, presenting the series in an exclusive vertical-scroll format as part of its ongoing partnership with Dark Horse Comics .

The release follows the recent premiere of Critical Role: The Mighty Nein on Prime Video and serves as a prequel companion to the animated series. Based on Critical Role's second actual-play campaign between 2018 and 2021, The Mighty Nein follows a group of unlikely adventurers who unite to recover an arcane relic known as “The Beacon” before it triggers catastrophic consequences.

Originally published by Dark Horse Comics , The Mighty Nein Origins explores the early backstories of the campaign's characters, offering additional context and character development. The print version debuted in 2021 with a one-shot centered on Jester Lavorre, followed by seven additional titles—each focused on a different member of the party.

WEBTOON 's adaptation collects the entire series into an updated, mobile-optimized vertical format. The first five episodes focus on Jester Lavorre, while episodes 6 through 8 highlight Caleb Widogast.

The launch marks the latest expansion of WEBTOON and Dark Horse 's partnership, which brings established Western comic properties to WEBTOON 's digital platform for global audiences. Other works that are part of the partnership include The Witcher , Cyberpunk 2077 , The Legend of Korra , and Plants vs. Zombies .

Fans can read the Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins WEBTOON here.

Source: E-mail correspondence