Webtoon-Based Live-Action Taxi Driver Series Confirms Season 3

The live-action Taxi Driver series is set to return for its third season later this year. Following the success of its previous seasons, Taxi Driver 3 has officially been scheduled for a late 2025 release, bringing back its signature blend of thrilling action and vigilante justice.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Taxi Driver follows the secretive taxi company Rainbow Transport and its driver Do-gi Kim, as they deliver revenge on behalf of victims whom the justice system has wronged. The series has captivated audiences with its exhilarating action sequences and gripping storylines. Season 2, in particular, reached a peak viewership rating of 25.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area, making it the highest-rated miniseries of 2023.

Season 3 will reunite the core cast, ensuring the return of the fan-favorite Rainbow Transport team. Je-hoon Lee reprises his role as Do-gi Kim, alongside Eui-sung Kim as CEO Sung-cheol Jang, Ye-jin Pyo as hacker Eun Go, and Hyuk-jin Jang and Yoo-ram Bae as the mechanic duo.

Both seasons of the live-action series are available in the U.S. on Kocowa.

The webtoon, drawn by KK Jaejin, was originally serialized between 2014 and 2017 on Ktoon. An English version of the webtoon is currently unavailable.

