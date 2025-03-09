Live-Action Series of Webtoon Cashero to Stream on Netflix in 4th Quarter of 2025

Jun-ho Lee of 2PM headlines series

Image via JYP Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix Korea confirmed at a press conference last month that the Netflix series Cashero is slated for release in the fourth quarter.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Cashero follows the story of Sang-ung Kang, an ordinary civil servant who gains superpowers proportional to the amount of cash he holds. Played by Jun-ho Lee of 2PM, Kang is a regular employee at a community center whose life takes a dramatic turn as he uses his powers to save the world—at the cost of his own salary. While his dream is simply to own a house, the twist lies in that using his powers makes the money disappear, forcing him into a series of ironic and challenging situations.

Hyang-gi Kim and Byung-chul Kim will be also appear in the show.

Director Chang-min Lee explained the unique combination of a “working-class hero” and a “superhero story,” admitting, “I agree that the mix doesn't blend smoothly. We didn't force it; we presented it as it is. Cashero is not in the Marvel style—we made it our own way.” He added, “The concept of an ordinary man who can use superpowers only as much as he has cash in hand creates an irony that defines our show. In a way, it doesn't even feel like a typical superhero story. We aimed to keep it relatable and grounded in reality.”

The English version of the Cashero webtoon is available on Tapas . Team befar has been drawing the series.

Source: Sports Dong-A (Hee-yeon Chung)