News
Wit Studio Produces The One Piece Anime Series Remake for Netflix
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed that Wit Studio is producing a remake of the One Piece anime for Netflix titled The One Piece. The below Tweet states the anime series is adapting "from" the East Blue Saga (hinting that it might cover more than the East Blue Saga, but this is not confirmed). The remake is commemorating 25 years of the anime.
ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 17, 2023
新アニメシリーズ
『𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗘』制作決定
⁰◆━━━━━━━━━━━━━◆
WIT STUDIOにて『ONE PIECE』
〝東の海〟編から再びアニメ化！
🏴☠️特報映像 https://t.co/kzHssytPQf
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/zrpvtmS94O
The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.
Source: Jump Festa '24 livestream