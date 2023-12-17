Wit Studio Produces The One Piece Anime Series Remake for Netflix

New anime commemorates 25th anniversary; will adapt "from" East Blue Saga

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed that Wit Studio is producing a remake of the One Piece anime for Netflix titled The One Piece . The below Tweet states the anime series is adapting "from" the East Blue Saga (hinting that it might cover more than the East Blue Saga, but this is not confirmed). The remake is commemorating 25 years of the anime.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.