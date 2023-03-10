Alice Gear Aegis Expansion TV Anime Reveals April 3 Debut in New Promo Video

New visual also revealed

The official website for Alice Gear Aegis Expansion , the television anime adaptation of Pyramid and COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game, began streaming the show's new promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on April 3.

The website also revealed a new visual.

©Pyramid,Inc.／成子坂製作所

The Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses) OVA launched in September 2021. The OVA will also air in Japan on March 29.

The anime will star Manami Numakura as Yotsuyu Hirasaka, Maaya Uchida as Sitara Kaneshiya, and Yui Ishikawa as Fumika Momoshina. Miyari Nemoto will play the anime-original character Nodoka Takahata, an aspiring Actress.

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is returning from the previous original video anime ( OVA ) to direct the television anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ), and Rikiya Okano is also back as the character designer. However, Kenji Sugihara ( A Certain Scientific Accelerator , Clockwork Planet , Oreca Battle , Shiki ) is joining the staff to oversee the scripts. Pyramid is again credited with the original work and supervision. Aina Suzuki is performing the opening theme song "Dash and Go!," and Marina Horiuchi is performing the ending theme song "Just a little bit."

The original Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. MAGES. released Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix , the console version of the game, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 8. PQube will release the console version in English this year.

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.