Alice Gear Aegis Game Gets Original Video Anime in Summer 2021

Smartphone 3D shooter launched in January 2018

An official website opened on Monday to announce that COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game is getting an original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation. The OVA is slated to debut around summer 2021.

People who purchase MegaHouse's Sitara Kaneshiya Desktop Army figure, Kotobukiya 's Sugumi Kanagata Megami Device figure, or Max Factory 's Yumi Yotsuya figma figure will receive a QR code to grant access to view the anime. The OVA will be available in three versions with a separate ending for each of the three characters.

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. The game's animated opening video debuted in December 2017.

