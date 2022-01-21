Alice Gear Aegis Game Gets TV Anime

The live-streamed fourth anniversary program for COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game announced on Friday that a television anime adaptation has been green-lit. The program also announced that the original game will be available on an unspecified console or portable game system this year.

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is returning from the previous original video anime ( OVA ) to direct the television anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ), and Rikiya Okano is also back as the character designer. However, Kenji Sugihara ( A Certain Scientific Accelerator , Clockwork Planet , Oreca Battle , Shiki ) is joining the staff to oversee the scripts. Pyramid is again credited with the original work and supervision.

The video above is a compilation of footage from the OVA , but it also features some new footage with dialogue by Manami Numakura as Yotsuyu Hirasaka, narration by Houchu Ohtsuka , and music by Zuntata .

The Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses) OVA launched on September 15. People who purchased MegaHouse's Sitara Kaneshiya Desktop Army figure, Kotobukiya 's Sugumi Kanagata Megami Device figure, or Max Factory 's Yumi Yotsuya figma figure received a QR code to grant access to view the 15-minute anime. The OVA was available in three versions with a separate ending for each of the three characters.

The OVA starred:

Numakura, Uchida, and Ishikawa performed the ending theme song, and Taniguchi performed the anime's insert song .

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. The game's animated opening video debuted in December 2017.

