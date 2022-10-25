PQube to Release Alice Gear Aegis Console Game in English in 2023

PQube to release game for Switch, PS4, PS5

PQube announced on Tuesday that it will release the Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix game in English in 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The game is a console version of the original Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game, and shipped in Japan on September 8. PQube describes the game.

Vice has taken your world and only you can take it back! As an actress with an aptitude for wielding the special mech suits called Alice Gear, you train under AEGiS, a corporation charged with defence against the Vice. Fight against your fellow teammates in simulations, using unique customisable combinations of your Alice Gear to get stronger, faster and better than ever before!

The original Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game by Pyramid and COLOPL launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses) OVA launched in September 2021.

Alice Gear Aegis Expansion , a television anime adaptation of the game, will premiere in 2023.

