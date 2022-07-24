Alice Gear Aegis Expansion Anime Reveals Cast, Visual, 2023 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Pyramid and COLOPL 's Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game revealed the show's Alice Gear Aegis Expansion title and 2023 premiere on Friday. The site also revealed a new teaser visual and the main cast for the anime.

The anime will star Manami Numakura as Yotsuyu Hirasaka, Maaya Uchida as Sitara Kaneshiya, and Yui Ishikawa as Fumika Momoshina.

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is returning from the previous original video anime ( OVA ) to direct the television anime at Nomad ( Dropkick on My Devil! ), and Rikiya Okano is also back as the character designer. However, Kenji Sugihara ( A Certain Scientific Accelerator , Clockwork Planet , Oreca Battle , Shiki ) is joining the staff to oversee the scripts. Pyramid is again credited with the original work and supervision.

The original Alice Gear Aegis smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in January 2018. MAGES. will release Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix , the console version of the game, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on September 8.

The 3D mecha shooting game features character supervision and designs by Humikane Shimada ( Frame Arms Girl , Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ). In the game's story, girls called Actresses battle mysterious machine lifeforms known as Vices.

The Alice Gear Aegis: Doki! Actress Darake no Mermaid Grand Prix (Throb! The Mermaid Grand Prix Full of Actresses) OVA launched in September 2021.