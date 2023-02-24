Otaku Elf Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals April 7 Debut, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

New visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Akihiko Higuchi 's Otaku Elf ( Edomae Elf ) manga revealed the anime's second promotional video, commercial, April 7 debut, more cast, and theme song artists on Friday.

©樋口彰彦・講談社／「江戸前エルフ」製作委員会

Akari Nanawo is performing the opening theme song "Kien Romance" and Cody Lee is performing the ending theme song "Odoru Hikari."

The anime stars Yuka Ozaki as Koito Koganei and Ami Koshimizu as Elda. The new cast members include Haruka Aikawa as Koma Sakuraba and Hitomi Sekine as Koyuzu Koganei.

Takebumi Anzai ( PuraOre! Pride of Orange , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) is directing the anime at C2C . Shogo Yasukawa ( A Certain Scientific Railgun T , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Takeshi Oda ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant to the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago. What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside…and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos–from handheld games to virtual reality headsets–in this charming fantasy comedy!

Higuchi launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in 2019.