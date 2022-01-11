Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School Manga Gets TV Anime, Live-Action Film (Updated)

Manga about 2 insomniac high school students launched in 2019

The official Twitter account for the Matsumoto branch of the Bunkyōdō bookstore chain posted a photograph of the eighth compiled book volume of Makoto Ojir's Insomniacs After School ) (Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia) manga on Wednesday. The wraparound jacket band on the volume reports that the manga is inspiring both a television anime and a live-action film.

The manga focuses on two insomniac schoolmates, a boy named Ganta and a girl named Isaki. Both worry about their constant lack of sleep. After a chance meeting in the school's observatory-turned-storage room, the two share secrets, and begin having an unusual connection.

Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan is publishing the eighth manga volume on Wednesday, and is planning to publish the ninth volume this spring.

The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.

Update: ANN confirmed the announcement on the manga's eighth volume. The manga already inspired a "special animation promotional video" to commemorate the seventh manga volume's release in October: