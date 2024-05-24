J-Novel Club Adds The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novels, Manga Among 9 Other Licenses

Dagashi-ya Yahagi, The Poison King , more light novels to release in English

announced on Thursday that it has released the first chapters of four manga titles and of seven new light novels in English.

The manga include:

Title: The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World ( Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki )

Art: Toshinori Okazaki

Original story: Kiichi Kosuzu

Release Date: Launches on Friday with chapter 1 of volume 1

Summary: Haruyoshi Kuga's power as the strongest exorcist is all for naught when he is betrayed by his closest ally. With his dying breath, he casts the secret Spell of Reincarnation—when he next opens his eyes, he finds himself in a different world altogether, reincarnated as Seika Lamprogue, the son of a family of magic scholars!

He quickly learns that the magic in this new world is quite unlike the sorcery he learned in his past life and that he can't use it. Fortunately for him, with his mastery of curses and the hordes of youkai at his disposal, he doesn't need to.

Haruyoshi (now Seika) is determined not to repeat his past mistakes in his second life by smartly laying low and avoiding flaunting his power. Yet accomplishing his goals and without drawing attention to himself proves to be easier said than done—will his powers be enough to live a happy life?!

Based upon the light novel series of the same name!



I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying

Title:Art: Sumi SuzukazeOriginal story:Release Date: Launches today with chapter 1 of volume 1 Summary: Prince Callus Leditzweissen is a Taboo Being, an unfortunate soul born with a deadly curse that causes him constant suffering. With no known cure, the doctors say Callus only has six months left to live. But a magician named Gourley gives the boy a sliver of hope when he demonstrates the healing power of light magic. Callus is determined to learn how to use light magic in time to save himself, hoping to live longer to repay all the kindness he's been shown throughout his life.

Based upon the light novel series of the same name!



Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess

Title:) (A J-Novel Heart title)Art: mizueOriginal story:Release Date: Launches today with chapter 1 of volume 1Summary: Selene Vixent has died nine times. Each time, she's betrayed and dumped by her fiancé, is abused by her noble family, and meets an untimely end—all because she doesn't awaken to the power of Sun, the so-called power of protection inherited by those in her family. Selene is determined to escape this cursed time loop, and after nine deaths, she abandons all attempts to be the perfect fiancée and daughter. She instead awakens to the power of Shadow—seen to be an ominous portent of misfortune—and fully embraces her new life as a villainess.

However, everything changes when Dier Veldt, the former crown prince of the kingdom of Werkst, tells Selene he knows all about her time loops. He offers to help her under one condition: she kills him.

With her newfound villainous ways, can Selene break free of these endless time loops once and for all?

Based upon the light novel series of the same name!



The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?!

Title:Art: Roharu KaiOriginal story:Release Date: Launches on Friday with chapter 1 of volume 1Summary: Falsely accused of plotting to assassinate the Saint, Lady Alphina finds her engagement to the frigid prince called off and her head under the guillotine. Time rewinds upon her death, but despite all efforts to stave off her fate, she faces the same end 99 times over.

Just when all hope seems lost, she awakens a new power during her 100th loop. She can now hear the thoughts of those around her, and it turns out her accusers were a lot more enamored of her than she thought! Can she use this newfound ability to turn her fortunes around? The 100th Time's the Charm !

Based upon the light novel series of the same name!



The company added parts one and two of the first volumes of the following light novels:

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World

Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki

Kiichi Kosuzu

Title:Story:Art:Summary: Betrayed by his allies and on the verge of death, the strongest exorcist, Haruyoshi Kuga, desired only one thing—to be happy in his next life. Using the secret art of reincarnation, he was transported to another world. Reborn as Seika Lamprogue, third son of a distinguished family of magic scholars, he's found to have no magical power whatsoever, which is an unacceptable shame in a family of mages.

However, he soon comes to realize that his new world's magic is nothing compared to the sorcery he mastered as an exorcist. With his control over divination, curses, and legions of youkai who serve him, his life in this new world should be a breeze! The only question is: how can he make use of those powers while laying low to avoid another untimely demise?



Dagashi-ya Yahagi: Setting Up a Sweets Shop in Another World

Dagashiya Yahagi: Isekai ni Shutten Shimasu

Title:Story: BunzaburouArt: Neruzo NemakiSummary: From the day he was born until the moment he died, 25-year-old Yusuke Yahagi never had a say in his life. Even after being hit by a truck and sent to a new world, he was given a job he hadn't asked for: a dagashi-ya. But the cheap and tasty snacks that line his shop are different from those back in Japan. From Curry Rice Crackers to Anzu Sticks, each item comes with its own special effects.

Unfortunately, this new world has no idea what dagashi are! It's up to Yahagi to teach them about the wonders of dagashi as he builds a new life for himself, selling his stat-boosting snacks to help adventurers in need and earning loyal customers—like the lively pink-haired Meryl, the mysterious man in the silver mask, and maybe even a witch or two...?



The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me

Title:(Doku no Ō: Saikyō no Chikara ni Kakusei shita Ore wa Biki-tachi wo Shitagae, Hatsujō Harem no Ō to Naru)Story: LeonarDArt: WonSummary: Thirteen years ago, a terrible monster called the Poison Queen attacked the Jade Kingdom. A brave party of adventurers defeated her, but in the process one of them was stricken with a curse. In order to survive, she had to pass it down to her own son.

Scorned as a cursed child since birth, Caim Halsberg is hated by everyone except his late mother and Tea, a maid working for his family. While his father and twin sister reside in their mansion, Caim is forced to live alone in a forest hut. But everything changes when a certain doctor helps him to overcome the curse and claim its power. Having now become the Poison King, Caim goes on a journey to achieve his one wish—but he never imagined that his poison would have quite the peculiar effect on the beauties he meets!



The Blessing of Liefe Leave This Magical Letdown Alone!

Liefe no Shukufuku: Muzokusei Mahō Shika Tsukaenai Ochikobore toshite Hottoite Kudasai

Title:) (A J-Novel Heart title)Story:Art:Summary: It is said that Liefes are only capable of conjuring the most difficult and least useful of spells... but that won't stop Yui from doing what she loves! Despite being born a Liefe, Yui adores magic and learning all she can about it no matter the challenge. The more difficult spells, the better! If only her noble father approved.

Deemed a failure to the family name, young Yui and her mother are banished from their own home... but she won't let that stop her either! After years of struggle and devotion to her studies, Yui is accepted into one of the most prestigious magic academies in the kingdom. Here she will learn from the best magical practitioners in the world—if she can survive amongst all the pompous nobles with more bluster than brains.

Constantly ridiculed and undermined by her privileged peers for being a Liefe, will Yui be able to study in peace and prove them wrong? And what ancient mysteries will her research uncover? That is, if the academy doesn't stop her first...



The Fake Hero Crashes the Party

Kono Hi, "Itsuwari no Yūsha" dearu Ore wa "Shin no Yūsha" dearu Kare wo Party Kara Tsuihōshita

Title:Story: Shinonome KousyakuArt:Summary: A Demon Lord has arisen, and the world awaits a hero.

In a peaceful village, two young boys—Foyle Austin and his best friend Yu—have long dreamed about being heroes, but the legends say there can only be one. Their paths forward seem decided when the goddess declares Foyle a “Hero,” while leaving Yu's destiny unclear.

But Foyle has a secret only he knows. The role given to him by the goddess is actually “Fake Hero.” Far from being destined to overthrow the Demon Lord, defeat awaits him at the true hero's hand, and Foyle has a good idea who that will be. When Foyle expels Yu from his party, he cements his role as the true hero's adversary. His powers begin to fade as his friend grows ever stronger.

Foyle clearly won't be the one to save the world, but after an encounter with a mysterious elf in need of help, he sets out to prove that even the villain can be a hero to someone.



The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged

Eiyū to Kenja no Tenseikon

Title:) (A J-Novel Heart title)Story:Art:Summary: In a world ravaged by war and conflict, Hero Raid Freeden and Sage Eluria Caldwin clashed time and time again over fifty long years as the strongest soldiers of their respective nations. However, their long-standing rivalry came to an inevitable yet bitter end with Eluria's sudden death.

A thousand years later, Raid finds he has been reincarnated—and so has Eluria! The world may now be at peace, but the two have an unsettled rivalry between them and the mystery of their reincarnation looms ominously over their heads. There's so much that needs to be done, so they decide to...get engaged and attend the Royal Institute of Magic together?!



The Royal Hostage Has Vanished: The Black Wolf Knight Yearns for the Persecuted Princess

Hitojichi Hime ga, Shōsoku wo Tatta. Kuro Ōkami no Kishi wa Rinkoku no Shiitagerareta Hime wo Zenryoku de Aishimasu

Title:) (A J-Novel Heart title)Story: AjigozenArt: Yura ChujoSummary: Upon his nation's victory against the Kingdom of Sylvario, Brigandian knight Ark McGuine is sent to collect Princess Sonia of Sylvario, whose hand in marriage had been offered in exchange for lesser financial reparations. But when she doesn't arrive by the agreed date, he's forced to spearhead an investigation into why. As a horrible tale of mistreatment and negligence comes to light, he grows more and more drawn to a woman he's never met, but it all ends tragically: Princess Sonia perished on the way to her new home from her country's own capital, and her own family members were at fault! Ark eventually returns to Brigandia, despairing over a love that could have been...until he runs into a girl named “Nia” in his own kingdom's capital who looks exactly like the princess!

