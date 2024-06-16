News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 in U.S. Monthly Bookscan May List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May.
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 15
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22
- #4 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #6 — Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 21
- #8 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #9 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 28
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #12— Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #13 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 37
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 14
- #15 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- #16 — Suu Morishita's A Sign of Affection volume 8
- #18 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 11
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #20 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
The first volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #10.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)