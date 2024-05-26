News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 in U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for April.
This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22
- #2 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 11
- #5 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 11
- #6 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 14
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 37
- #9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 105
- #11 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 29
- #12— Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 7
- #13 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Natsuki Hokami's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy volume 2
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #20 — Yuto Sano's Gokurakugai volume 1
The first and eighth volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #10 and #15, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)