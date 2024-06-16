Otakon 2024 Hosts Voice Actor, Singer Diana Garnet

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff of2024 announced on Thursday that it will host American singer and bilingual

Garnet performed the theme song for the anime Tantei Team KZ Jiken Note and an ending theme for Naruto Shippūden . Garnet has voiced characters in anime and video games such as Little Goody Two Shoes , Gudetama Freestyle , Azure Striker Gunvolt , Castlevania Grimoire of Souls , Bomberman , and Neko Neko Nihonshi .

Otakon previously hosted the voice actor in 2019. Garnet also performed at Otakon Matsuri in 2016.

Otakon is also hosting BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



Source: Press release