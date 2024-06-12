Otakon Hosts Studio Orange's Kensuke Yamamoto, Akihiko Orikasa, Kiyotaka Waki, Yoshihiro Watanabe

© Orange

The staff ofannounced on Tuesday that this year's convention will host the staff of the CG anime, including CG director, director, producer, and chief producer

The studio is known for its adaptation of Haruko Ishikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, the anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga, the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point , and the Trigun Stampede anime, among other works. The studio has also done CG work for parts of various anime productions as far back as 2004's Aquarion television series.

Orikasa worked as a CG sub-director on Land of the Lustrous , Active Raid , and several Ghost in the Shell projects, before being promoted as a full CG director on Trigun Stampede . He made his directorial debut with the "HOME!" short in 2020.

Yamamoto worked as a VFX director on Land of the Lustrous , and led VFX on BEASTARS , Star Fox Zero , Code Geass , and more. He debuted as the main director on IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD .

Watanabe was the business producer on Trigun Stampede and BEASTARS . He previously worked at Madhouse and then collaborated with P.A. Works on The Eccentric Family 2 and other projects.

Waki served as producer on Land of the Lustrous and chief producer on BEASTARS . Waki was also lead production producer on Trigun Stampede .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



Source: Press releases