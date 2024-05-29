Otakon 2024 Hosts Voice Actor Hideo Ishikawa

Image via Otakon

The staff of Otakon revealed on May 28 that it will host voice actor Hideo Ishikawa at this year's event.

Ishikawa is known for his roles as Itachi Uchiha in Naruto , Jushiro Ukitake in Bleach , Auron in Final Fantasy X , and Toyotomi Hideyoshi in Samurai Warriors .

Ishikawa also played Shion Toudou in Angel's Feather , Genjūrō Kazanari in the Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise, Zhou Tai in the Dynasty Warriors games, Motonari Mōri in the Samurai Warriors games, among many others. He plays Final Fantasy VII's Cait Sith and Final Fantasy VIII's Squall in games where they have voices.

Otakon is also hosting BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band Flow, manga artist Hinoki Kino , and other guests this year.

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



Source: Press release