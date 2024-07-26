Homura Kawamoto Launches Spinoff of Ichigo Hitotsubu, Hiro's Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu Manga

Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu - Isekai Battle Royale debuts on August 9

This year's 16th issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine announced on Monday that writer Ichigo Hitotsubu and artist Hiro's Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu manga is getting a new spinoff from writer Homura Kawamoto titled Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu - Isekai Battle Royale (Serial Killer: Disembarking in Another World - Other World Battle Royale) in the magazine's 17th issue on August 9. Hiro is again drawing the manga.

The story follows Zakurako Kuki, a girl who lives to kill. Zakurako is one of 108 killers who are chosen by the goddess to participate in a battle to the death. A girl named Miria somehow ends up mixed in the battle.

Image via Amazon © Ichigo Hitotsubu, Hiro, Shonengahosha

Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu

Young King

Hitotsubu and Hiro's ongoingmanga (pictured at right) launched inin June 2022. The manga's fourth volume shipped on June 6. The manga centers on a serial killer who cannot stop his murderous impulses but who wants to stop killing. He finally gets the death penalty he desires, but he is instead reincarnated into another world, and tasked by a goddess to use his murderous impulses to kill 12 other reincarnators.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021. The franchise also includes several spinoff manga.

Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , along with publisher TMS , are credited with the original work of the poker-themed anime High Card , which premiered its first season in January 2023, followed by a second season that debuted on January 8.