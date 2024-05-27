News
Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime Casts Takahashi Family Members
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Kagiri Araido's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru (Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again) manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Monday. The three cast members appeared in the anime's eighth episode on Sunday, and all play members of the Takahashi family.
The anime stars:
- Mamiko Noto as Ine / Grandma
- Shinichirō Miki as Shozo / Grandpa
- Shiori Mikami as Mino
- Nao Tōyama as Shiori
- Junta Terashima as Shōta
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yoshiaki
- Tomo Sakurai as Kaede
The main cast are reprising their roles from earlier voice comics adaptations.
Masayoshi Nishida (Chikyū to no Yakusoku) is directing the anime at Gekkō. Yukie Sugawara (The Vampire Dies in No Time, Overlord, No Guns Life) is in charge of series composition, Nagisa Takahashi (key animator for Ensemble Stars!, FUUTO PI) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa (NANA, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!) is composing the music.
Koresawa performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan" (You are Grandpa I am Grandma). Mamiko Noto and Shinichirō Miki perform the ending theme song "Soitoge YO-YO!!" (Married for Life YO-YO!!).
The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.
Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on August 16. The manga will end in its eighth volume. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).
Source: Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.