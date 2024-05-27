Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime Casts Takahashi Family Members

The official X/ Twitter account for the television anime of Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru ( Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Monday. The three cast members appeared in the anime's eighth episode on Sunday, and all play members of the Takahashi family.

Shōhei Kajikawa as Satoshi Takahashi



Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hajima Takahashi



Yū Kobayashi as Setsu Takahashi



The anime premiered on April 7 on, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show is streaming in Japan onandis streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

The main cast are reprising their roles from earlier voice comics adaptations.

Masayoshi Nishida ( Chikyū to no Yakusoku ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time , Overlord , No Guns Life ) is in charge of series composition, Nagisa Takahashi (key animator for Ensemble Stars! , FUUTO PI ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is composing the music.

Koresawa performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan" (You are Grandpa I am Grandma). Mamiko Noto and Shinichirō Miki perform the ending theme song "Soitoge YO-YO!!" (Married for Life YO-YO!!).

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on August 16. The manga will end in its eighth volume. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).



