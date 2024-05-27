A Few Moments of Cheers Film Streams 1st Video Clip

Film premieres on June 14

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Emotion label revealed the first main film clip for screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio 's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) on Monday.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The film will premiere in Japan on June 14.

The film stars:

The film's story begins when a high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Rock band Frederic will perform the film's theme song "Cyan."

Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , and also Toei Animation 's latest original anime Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director, and Tomoyuki Kono is in charge of music. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.