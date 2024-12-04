Frontwing's Yoshikazu Kuwashima, Artist Takahiro Seguchi's Last Boss Love Death/Last Boss Love Death Manga Ends

Manga about superheroes turned idols launched in August 2023

Image via Amazon © Yoshikazu Kuwashima (Frontwing), Takahiro Seguchi, Akita Shoten

'swebsite published the final chapter of writer) and artist'smanga on Tuesday.

The last boss x heroine love comedy manga centers on three high school girls named Fūka Nagisa, Julie Yūki, and Kanon Amamiya, who were suddenly granted superhero powers by the heavens. They tried to use their powers to defeat Dark Skull, the leader of an evil organization, but the girls were defeated. After their battle, the girls are abducted by the evil organization, and Dark Skull announces that he wants to produce them as hero idols.

Kuwashima and Seguchi launched the manga in Champion Cross (formerly Manga Cross ) in August 2023.

Kuwashima launched the Kamisama Kazoku light novel series in June 2003. Media Factory published its eighth and final volume in April 2006. The light novels inspired a manga adaptation by Tapari , which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2005. Media Factory published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in 2008. The novels also inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in 2006.

Kuwashima is the scriptwriter of Frontwing 's Grisaia game series, and also wrote the lyrics for the opening and ending theme songs of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game's anime adaptation.

Seguchi's manga adaptation of Kōji Natsumi 's Girly Air Force light novel series ended in May 2019. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final volume in July 2019.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.