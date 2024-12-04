Moonlight Mile, Gundam Thunderbolt's Yasuo Ohtagaki Launches New 1-Shot Manga Series 'Candy Box Creations'

1st episode "Tree" launches on December 20

This year's 24th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki will launch a new one-shot manga series titled "Candy Box Creations" in the magazine's first 2025 issue on December 20. The first episode from the series is a sci-fi human drama titled "TREE."

Image via Big Comic Original magazine's website © Shogakukan

The one-shot series will feature Ohtagaki's original stories from the vast universe, to the other world of evil spirits.

Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga , which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment ) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.

Film studio Big One announced in April 2023 that Ohtagaki will co-write the script for the live-action film adaptation of Ken Ishikawa and Gō Nagai 's iconic Getter Robo super robot manga, planned for release for the franchise 's 50th anniversary in spring 2025. Ohtagaki announced in September 2023 that he is leaving the project and will not co-write the script anymore, due to differences in creative direction.