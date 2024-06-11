Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon's B-Side Manga Gets Anime

A new official website and X/Twitter account opened on Wednesday to announce that Yuki Shiwasu 's Tamon’s B-Side ( Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? manga is getting an anime. Shiwasu shared an illustration for the announcement, which coincides with character Tamon's birthday, June 12:

The anime stars:

Chika Nagaoka ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff .

©Yuki Shiwasu, Viz Media

Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Shiwasu ( Takane & Hana ) debuted the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name. Hakusensha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on January 19, and it will publish the 20th volume on June 20.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

