Hiroyuki's Kanojo mo Kanojo Manga Listed With Anime

Amazon's description for its listing of this year's 51st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine states that Hiroyuki 's Kanojo mo Kanojo (She's a Girlfriend Too) manga will get an anime adaptation. The magazine officially ships on Wednesday .

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on March 4.

The "neo romantic comedy" manga centers on Naoya, a first-year high school student. After he confesses to Saki — the girl he's liked for a long time — and they decide to start dating, Naoya's life is full of bliss. However, one day a beautiful young woman named Nagisa also confesses to Naoya. Naoya and Nagisa immediately get along, and he tells Nagisa that he already has a girlfriend. She vows to confess to him again someday, when he suddenly proposes that they instead go together to talk with Saki about him dating them both at the same time. Saki and Nagisa hit it off immediately, and while Saki is angry and reluctant at first about the idea, she eventually agrees.

Hiroyuki 's Aho Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Irodori Comics announced last December that it will publish Hiroyuki 's "Two-Timing Fair and Square" and "Of Girls, Love, and Money" dōjin (indie) manga.

Hiroyuki is the younger brother of manga creator Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ).

Source: Amazon