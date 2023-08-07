Crunchyroll Adds Aquarion: Myth of Emotions, 'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' 2nd Season, Tearmoon Empire Upcoming Anime Series

© 2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

Aquarion: Myth of Emotions

Kanojo mo Kanojo

announced during its panel at2023 on Saturday that it will add the upcoming), the second season of), andanime series to its service.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season of Girlfriend, Girlfriend and Tearmoon Empire in October. The premiere date for Aquarion: Myth of Emotions is yet to be announced. The three upcoming series will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) territories.

Aquarion: Myth of Emotions is the fourth anime series of the Aquarion anime franchise .

The Aquarion anime debuted in Japan in 2005. Funimation offered the series with a DVD release in 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010. The anime received two sequel television anime. Aquarion Evol debuted in 2012, and Aquarion Logos debuted in 2015. Funimation licensed and streamed both anime, and released them on home video.

© ヒロユキ・講談社／カノジョも彼女製作委員会2023

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

The second season of the television anime of'smanga will premiere in Japan in October on the Animeism programming block on theandchannels.

Crunchyroll describes the second season:

After their hot springs trip, Naoya continues his relationships with both Saki and Nagisa. Bringing along Milika (who kissed Naoya) and Shino (who secretly has romantic feelings for Naoya), they embark on a summer vacation full of romance with a fireworks festival, camping, and Okinawa. Milika's younger sister Risa also appears, making the romance in this neo-standard rom-com heat up even more. A season two filled with summer and swimsuits is about to begin!

The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū. The new season will feature a new staff and studio with some returning members.

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020, and ended it on May 24. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume on July 14. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally.

© 餅月望・TOブックス／ティアムーン帝国物語製作委員会2023

Tearmoon Empire

MBS

The anime adaptation of'slight novel series will premiere in Japan in October and will air on, and

The anime stars Sumire Uesaka as Mia Luna Tearmoon, Tomori Kusunoki as Anne Littstein, and Yuichiro Umehara as Ludwig Hewitt.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

"I have... a head?! And... I'm young?!" Twenty-year-old Princess Mia of the Tearmoon Empire, often scorned as the "selfish princess," was executed by guillotine in a rebellion. Next thing she knew, she awoke in her own twelve-year-old body, with her own blood-stained diary that she kept before she was beheaded sitting next to her pillow. Given a second chance at life, Mia decides to rebuild the empire. For the sake of Tearmoon's future? To save the people from starvation? For all the soldiers who lost their lives in the civil war? No! Everything she does in this life is for the sake of avoiding the guillotine! "F-For me, this should be a piece of cake!" Thus the useless, cowardly, self-serving princess brings about miracle after miracle in her great struggle to save herself in this altered-history fantasy.

Mochitsuki launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018, and TO Books began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Gilse in June 2019. TO Books published the first volume of Mizu Morino 's manga adaptation in January 2020. The manga is ongoing. J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)