'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Premieres Reveals October Premiere, More Cast, New Staff

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga revealed more details on Saturday for the anime's second season.

The Twitter account also announced that the new season will feature a new staff and studio. Takatoshi Suzuki (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is the new director for the series at Synergy SP . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning to oversee the series scripts, and Shouko Hagiwara is designing the characters.

The Twitter account also revealed that Aoi Koga will voice Risa Hoshizaki in the series:

The anime premiered in July 2022 on the Animeism programming block on the MBS and TBS channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) directed the first season at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) was in charge of series scripts. Akiko Toyoda ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Mayumi Morita wrote the scripts. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki composed the music

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020.