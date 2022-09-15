Girlfriend, Girlfriend Anime Gets 2nd Season

Creator Hiroyuki posted countdown images all this week

The official website for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga announced on Friday that production on a second season has been green-lit. Hiroyuki had been counting down daily since Monday until Friday by posting teaser images on Twitter, culminating with this image:

The anime premiered on July 2 at 2:25 a.m. (effectively, July 3) on the Animeism programming block on the MBS and TBS channels. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally starting on April 6, and it describes the manga:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of series scripts. Akiko Toyoda ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Mayumi Morita are writing the scripts. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki are composing the music

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020.

Hiroyuki's Aho Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.