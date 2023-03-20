Aquarion Anime Gets 4th Series Titled Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions

3rd series aired in 2015

Satelight opened a website on Monday to reveal that the Aquarion anime franchise is getting its fourth anime series titled Sōsei no Aquarion : Myth of Emotions . The below announcement video highlights each previous entry in the franchise before revealing the new anime.

The AnimeJapan event next weekend will feature an exhibition and a comment video from original creator Shoji Kawamori at Satelight 's booth. The booth will also display the below teaser visual for the anime.

©2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

Kawamori commented regarding the announcement, "I hope that for this fourth season together with a new team I can again deliver a world that no one has ever seen before. Please look forward to the broadcast. Now everyone, let's unite together!!!"

The Aquarion anime debuted in Japan in 2005. Funimation offered the series with a DVD release in 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010. The anime received two sequel television anime. Aquarion Evol debuted in 2012, and Aquarion Logos debuted in 2015. Funimation licensed and streamed both anime, and released them on home video.