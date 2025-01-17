Guilty Gear Strive Game Delays Venom DLC Character to End of March

Character was originally scheduled for early 2025

The official website for Arc System Works ' Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game revealed on Friday that its release of the DLC character Venom has been delayed from early 2025 to the end of March, following the ARC WORLD TOUR Finals 2024 event, which is scheduled for March 21-23. The staff states that the character has been delayed "in order to secure enough time to provide the best game experience possible to the players."

Image via Guilty Gear -Strive- game's X/Twitter account © ARC SYSTEM WORKS / © 2024 CD PROJEKT S.A.

The website also stated that the staff is working on improvements to the Network Mode and additional features to Training Mode based on feedback.

Season 4 launched on July 22. The season is adding Cyberpunk: Edgerunners character Lucy as a playable character along with a new character named Unika, and returning characters Dizzy and Venom. Queen Dizzy launched on October 31. The game will add Unika in spring 2025 and Lucy in summer 2025.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021. Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass in March 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive: Nintendo Switch Edition will launch on January 23.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack. Season 3 launched in August 2023 and featured Johnny, Elphelt, A.B.A, and Slayer as DLC characters.

The game is inspiring the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime.

Source: Guilty Gear -Strive- game's website