Midnight Occult Civil Servants Manga Ends in Next Chapter on February 22

Manga launched in 2015, inspired 2019 TV anime adaptation

Manga creator Yōko Tamotsu announced on their Twitter account on Tuesday that their Mayonaka no Occult Kōmuin ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) manga will end in the manga's next chapter. The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website confirmed on the same day that the manga's next chapter will debut on February 22.

The modern fantasy manga centers on Arata Miyako, a new government worker assigned to the Shinjuku Ward Office's "Nighttime Regional Relations" department. Each of Tokyo's 23 wards has one such department, which were established to solve paranormal and occult-related events. Arata can understand non-human speech that no one else understands, and he encounters a yōkai (supernatural entity) at Shinjuku Gyoen park that calls him Abe no Seimei — the name of a historical Japanese occultist and diviner.

Tamotsu launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2015, and the manga also runs on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th volume in August 2021. The manga's 13th volume in May 2020 began the manga's final arc.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Funimation streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed episodes 13-15 of the show in September 2019. The episodes shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan in October 2019 after streaming on Hikari TV in September 2019. The manga's 12th volume shipped with an original anime DVD in November 2019.

The manga also inspired a novelization by Masumi Suzuki that the Kadokawa Horror Bunko label published in July 2018.