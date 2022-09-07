Seven Seas Licenses 7th Orange Volume, Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds Manga

Yakinikuteishoku's Does it Count if You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Ichigo Takano 's Orange -to you, dear one- manga, Hana Ichika 's Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with my Beloved Hound manga, and Yakinikuteishoku's Does it Count if You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? manga.

Orange -to you, dear one- ( Orange -Taisetsu na Anata e- ) is the seventh and final volume of Takano's Orange manga. Seven Seas will release the manga in print and digitally in March 2023. Seven Seas describes the manga:

When Naho received a letter from her future self, it told her she needed to save the life of a boy in her class, Kakeru. At first Naho had to shoulder this burden alone, until her friends stepped in with their own revelations! Beyond the journey of Naho and Kakeru, what happens next for Naho's friends, now that they're living in this brand-new timeline?

The seventh volume shipped in Japan on April 12.

Takano ( Dreamin' Sun ) launched the original shōjo manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2012 and moved it to Futabasha 's Monthly Action in 2013. The manga ended in August 2015, and Futabasha published the fifth and final main story compiled book volume in November 2015. Crunchyroll released the manga in English digitally. Seven Seas Entertainment published the original manga in North America as two omnibus volumes.

While the manga's main story has been compiled in the first five volumes, the sixth volume compiles Takano's adaptation of the Orange -Mirai- ( Orange Future ) anime film. The volume also features the Orange -Suwa Hiroto- two-part spinoff manga, which focused on Suwa in an alternate future. The volume shipped in Japan in May 2017, and Seven Seas Entertainment released the volume in January 2018.

The Comic Action website published a new chapter focusing on Azusa Murasaka in July 2021, and it was the first new work in Orange in four years. Monthly Action published a special chapter of the manga on January 25 to commemorate the manga's 10-year anniversary. The manga is told from Hiroto Suwa's perspective.

The manga inspired a live-action film in December 2015 and a television anime that premiered in July 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired in Japan. The Orange -Mirai- anime film followup opened in Japan in November 2016. The film retells the main story from Suwa's point of view and continues the story after the original manga and the television anime.

Ichika's Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with my Beloved Hound ( Isekai Teni Shitara Aiken ga Saikyō ni narimashita - Silver Fenrir to Ore ga Isekai Kurashi wo Hajimetara ) manga adapts Ryūō and Ririnra 's light novel of the same name. Seven Seas will release the manga's first volume in print and digitally in May 2023, and it describes the manga:

Ordinary salaryman Takumi works a grueling job, but he can get through it because he has Leo, his beloved puppy-sized Maltese, waiting for him at home. One day, Takumi wakes up in a fantasy world...and right in front of him is an enormous wolf! Wait, could this gigantic creature actually be the once-little Leo?! With the help of a mysterious new magic skill, Takumi will do his best in this world to make a better (and more relaxed) life for himself and his furry best friend!

Ichika launched the manga in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in May 2021. Micro Magazine published the manga's second compiled book volume on July 28.

Ryūō began serializing the original story in August 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine began publishing the print edition of the story with illustrations by Ririnra in November 2020. The third novel volume shipped on April 30. Cross Infinite World licensed the novels and released the first volume on March 31.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yakinikuteishoku's Does it Count if You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? ( Android wa Keiken Ninzū ni Hairimasu ka?? ) manga both in print and digitally in April 2023. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Office Lady Tsuda Akane, age 28, seems like she's got it all together. Beautiful, brainy, and an indispensable office worker for a robotics manufacturer, Akane's admired at work...because her colleagues can't see her at home. Privately, Akane's a hot mess with an apartment that looks more like a landfill than a living space. Good thing she drunkenly ordered a new android named Nadeshiko to help her clean up! Well, maybe not good, because the beautiful lady android that arrives is a horny hottie. Akane's about to get more service than she expected!

Yakinikuteishoku launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in July 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 17, and will publish the second volume on September 15.

