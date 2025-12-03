Tamon's B-Side Anime's 2nd Trailer Video Reveals January 1 Streaming Debut

Anime streams in advance on January 1 before TV broadcast on January 3

The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu 's Tamon’s B-Side ( Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? ) manga started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's advanced streaming debut on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 1 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 2 at 12:00 midnight). The anime will then air on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 3 at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST).





The anime stars:

Chika Nagaoka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Chiaki Nagai ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō ( Delico's Nursery , Love Stage!! , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku , King Records , and Hakusensha are producing the anime.

The other staff members include:

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

High schooler Utage Kinoshita works part-time as a housekeeper so she can afford her fangirl obsession with Tamon Fukuhara, her favorite member of boy band F/ACE. When work serendipitously sends her to the home of her idol, she discovers that the real Tamon couldn't be more different from his wild and sexy onstage persona!



Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

Shiwasu ( Takane & Hana ) debuted the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.