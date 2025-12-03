Terraformars Manga Resumes on December 18

Manga returns from April 10 hiatus after multiple delays

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kenichi Tachibana and Yū Sasuga 's Terraformars manga announced on Monday that the manga will resume serialization in the third 2026 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine, which will ship on December 18.

The manga went on hiatus on April 10, and was originally planned to resume this summer, before being delayed to fall. The manga's return this fall had also been delayed, but its staff announced on November 4 that it still planned to resume before the end of the year.

The manga most recently returned from a four-year hiatus in April 2024. Prior to that return, the manga was on indefinite hiatus since December 2019, with the announcement at the time citing Sasuga's health issues. Tachibana had then stated on Twitter in August 2021 that the manga will resume once Sasuga has recovered from his health issues.

Tachibana launched sci-fi manga titled Gigantis in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in August 2021. The manga ended in July 2023.

Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd compiled book volume in November 2018 with a bundled anime DVD, and shipped the 23rd volume in July 2024. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in December 2019. Viz Media released the 23rd volume on November 18.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes. A separate Terraformars: Chikyū-hen OAV shipped with the manga's 21st and 22nd volumes in August 2018 and November 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.