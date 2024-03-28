Terraformars Manga Resumes After 5-Year Hiatus on April 4

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Kenichi Tachibana and Yū Sasuga 's Terraformars manga will resume in the magazine's 18th issue on April 4.

The manga will feature on the cover of the 18th issue, and will have an opening color page. The magazine will also bundle a sticker to commemorate the manga's return.

The manga has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2019, with the announcement at the time citing Sasuga's health issues. Tachibana had then stated on Twitter in August 2021 that the manga will resume once Sasuga has recovered from his health issues.

Tachibana launched a new sci-fi manga titled Gigantis in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in August 2021. The manga ended in July 2023.

Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011. Shueisha shipped the manga's 22nd volume in November 2019 with a bundled anime DVD. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and shipped the manga's 22nd volume in December 2019, and the 21st volume on August 2019 with an anime DVD adapting the manga's Earth arc.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.