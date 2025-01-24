News
Viz Media Reveals 16 New Physical, Digital Releases for Fall 2025 Including Phantom Busters, Maid to Shine, More
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Viz Media announced 16 new physical and digital licenses and releases on Friday. The company added it will also make more announcements next Friday, January 31.
New Physical Licenses and Releases
Author(s): Suzushiro
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: From brewing a perfect cup of tea to nailing the sickest kickflips on their skateboards, these maids can do it all while wearing long black dresses, frilly aprons—and skates!
Author(s): Recipes by Sanae
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Reach a new level of ninja cuisine with 35 recipes inspired by Naruto Shippūden, including Ichiraku Ramen's dishes from the Hidden Leaf Village!
Author(s): Junji Ito
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Enter where evil lurks in a new Junji Ito story collection! Follow haunting tales, from moans echoing through a germophobic family's home to bizarre supernatural phenomena.
Author(s): Naoya Matsumoto, Kizuku Watanabe
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Announcement: Even kaiju fighters need a break sometimes! Join Kafka, Mina, Reno, and more in this chill spin-off manga with hilarious off-duty adventures.
Author(s): Rumiko Takahashi
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: From the esteemed creator of Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha comes this deluxe art book with original drawings, a long-form interview, a ribbon bookmark, and an exclusive drawing of Lum from Urusei Yatsura!
Author(s): Akira Himekawa
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: From the artists behind The Legend of Zelda manga comes a brand new original fantasy story. Dragons will soar in Kamudo, but will the birth of the first human bring disaster…or salvation?
Viz Media is releasing the manga digitally.
Author(s): Shusei Sakagami, Eiichiro Oda
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Embark on Trafalgar Law's journey from his youth to the adventures of the Heart Pirates across the high seas in this new light novel.
Author(s): Neoshoco
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Eugene doesn't believe in ghosts, but his classmate Mogari is an exorcist who chomps on them whole! Can they get their anxious classmate Kotaro, who can talk to ghosts, to join their Phantom Busters club?
Author(s): Yūji Kaku
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Collect the complete story of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku in one complete box set! Includes all 13 volumes and an exclusive 80-page book with "Side Story: Forest of Misfortune".
Author(s): Ai Yazawa
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of NANA with this deluxe 2-in-1 omnibus edition! Featuring a larger trim size, with a refreshed design and gatefold flaps
New Digital Licenses and Releases
Author(s): Daisuke Enoshima
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Ashibi's family is murdered by Fabricants, creatures that steal body parts to become the “ideal human.” For revenge, he cuts a deal with the strongest one.
Viz Media releases the manga currently as a digital simulpub.
Author(s): Esu Omori
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Kori finds a one-bedroom at a shockingly cheap price close to her new school. The catch? The ghost of a Shiba Inu dog named Mu is bound to the apartment! Can Kori live with Mu's shenanigans?
Viz Media releases the manga currently as a digital simulpub.
Author(s): Rin Matsui
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: VIZ Digital Exclusive! A trip to the Galapagos turns into a nightmare when 18-year-old Gaku is attacked by monstrous plant and animal hybrids. But when survival means confronting evolution itself, can he make it?
Viz Media previously released the manga as a digital simulpub.
Author(s): Yoshihiko Hayashi
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! What does it mean to be a hero? Hero Corleo ponders this very question in a world at peace…until terrifying creatures show up! Demon Lords and Heroes will team up to fight or perish!
Viz Media previously released the manga as a digital simulpub.
Author(s): Fusai Naba
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! From the creator of Aliens Area! Kaoru can summon powerful fighting spirits. He sets out to become a necromancer just like his father and evil necromancers are already after him!
Viz Media previously released the manga as a digital simulpub.
Author(s): Shiro Moriya
Release: Fall 2025
Summary: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Six years ago, a mysterious meteorite-born disease ravaged North Hill. Now, Billy, a soldier returning home, runs into his childhood crush… just in time for another meteorite to strike!
Viz Media releases the manga currently as a digital simulpub.
Source: Viz Media's Bluesky account