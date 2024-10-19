Viz Media Releases Akira Himekawa's Kamudo Manga Simultaneously in English

Fantasy manga was first announced in 2017

Viz Media announced on Saturday at New York Comic Con that it is releasing manga artist duo Akira Himekawa 's long-planned Kamudo ( Kaze no Kamudo ) manga simultaneously in English.

Viz Media is streaming a video of the manga duo introducing the manga, as well as a manga trailer.

The first two installments of the manga are available for free on the Viz Manga service and app. New chapters release on the first and third Thursday of every month. In Japan the manga launched on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry service on Sunday.

Viz Media describes the manga:

Before humans claimed their place in history, the skybound paradise of Hinoaruchi was ruled by demi-beings—creatures that appeared half human, half beast. The realm flourishes under the tenuous peace maintained by the demi-dragons of Ryujinkyo, until prophecy predicts the dawn of a new era shrouded in uncertainty. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, will the birth of Kamuna, the first human child, bring disaster or salvation?

Himekawa had revealed the manga at Anime Expo in July 2017. They stated at the time that they were returning to their roots to draw fantasy stories more influenced by Asian history and mythology. The duo are known for their many manga adaptations of Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda games, including The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess .