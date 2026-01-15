News
Compile Heart Teases New Game With Shin Megami Tensei's Kōji Okada
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game developer Compile Heart opened a new website on Thursday to tease a new game labeled as a "school RPG." The developer will reveal more about the game on January 29.
Atlus co-founder and Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series co-creator Kōji Okada is the planning producer for the game. Tadashi Satomi, the scenario writer for the first two Persona games and The Caligula Effect, is the scenario writer for the game. Tsukasa Masuko — the sound composer for many of the early Shin Megami Tensei games as well as The Caligula Effect, Monark, and Varlet games — is credited as sound creator. Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Death Stranding Isolations) is the character designer.
The game's tagline on the website reads "Kōji Okada's ultimate message to the next generation."