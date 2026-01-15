Compile Heart Teases New Game With Shin Megami Tensei's Kōji Okada

Game developer Compile Heart opened a new website on Thursday to tease a new game labeled as a "school RPG." The developer will reveal more about the game on January 29.

Atlus co-founder and Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series co-creator Kōji Okada is the planning producer for the game. Tadashi Satomi, the scenario writer for the first two Persona games and The Caligula Effect , is the scenario writer for the game. Tsukasa Masuko — the sound composer for many of the early Shin Megami Tensei games as well as The Caligula Effect , Monark , and Varlet games — is credited as sound creator. Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , Death Stranding Isolations ) is the character designer.

The game's tagline on the website reads "Kōji Okada's ultimate message to the next generation."