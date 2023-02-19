That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Franchise Gets 3-Episode Original Anime, 10th Anniversary Story With Manga

The "grand finale" screening of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ), the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise 's anime film, announced a new three-episode original anime on Sunday. Koriusu no Yume (Coleus's Dream) will debut this fall.



© 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

Koriusu no Yume was a text story included in a bonus extra booklet with the Blu-ray Disc release of the second That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season. It became a major story inspiration for the Scarlet Bond film. The "epic spectacle story" is set between the first two television seasons when Rimuru faces intrigue swirling around the Coleus Kingdom. Takuma Terashima (Satoru Mikami) is performing the opening theme song.



© 伏瀬 (c)みっつばー (c)マイクロマガジン社 (c)伏瀬・川上泰樹／講談社 (c)岡霧硝 (c)伏瀬・柴／講談社 (c)伏瀬・明地雫／講談社 (c)川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 (c)伏瀬・茶々／講談社 (c)伏瀬・戸野タエ／講談社 (c)もりょ (c)伏瀬・カジカ航／講談社

Koriusu no Yume is actually the second initiative in the " Tensura 10th Project" commemorating the 10th anniversary of Fuse 's original light novel series. The first initiative, "Toaru Kyūka no Sigoshi-kata" (How to Spend a Certain Holiday), is Fuse 's special story set between the ninth and 10th light novel volumes. The story will begin serializing on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) site on Monday, February 20 — the same day that Fuse launched the original novel on the same website exactly 10 years ago. 3x3 Eyes manga creator Yuzo Takada will launch a manga adaptation in Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, as previewed below:

© 高田裕三・伏瀬／講談社

The third initiative is an upcoming campaign to celebrate the franchise topping 40 million copies in circulation. That includes 35 million copies of the various books within Japan and 5 million overseas. The fourth initiative is the franchise 's first in-person "major event." Finally, the fifth initiative is the franchise 's first stage play in August.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

Fuse drafted the Scarlet Bond film's brand-new original story. The story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

The film opened in Japan on November 25, and ranked at #2 and sold 225,000 tickets for 297 million yen (about US$2.14 million) in its opening weekend. It sold 313,000 tickets for 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the U.S. and Canada n January 20, and earned US$1,588,491 in three days. Crunchyroll premiered the film in the U.K. and Ireland on January 18, in Australia on January 19, and in Mexico on January 26. The film will also screen in the Middle East and in additional territories in 2023, and Crunchyroll will announce the dates in the future.

The television anime is getting a third season.

