That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Earns Estimated US$1.4 Million in U.S. Opening Weekend

Film ranks at #8 for 3-day weekend

Deadline reported on Saturday that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ) anime film earned US$697,700 in the United States on Friday, including Thursday preview screenings.

Box Office Mojo lists the film earned an estimated US$507,557 on Saturday and an estimated US$250,000 on Sunday. Box Office Mojo lists the film's three-day estimated gross at US$1,459,515, ranking at #8 for the weekend.

The film opened in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, and it is screening in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Crunchyroll premiered the film in the U.K. and Ireland on January 18, Australia on January 19, and will premiere it in Mexico on January 26. The film will also screen in the Middle East and in additional territories in 2023, and Crunchyroll will announce the dates in the future.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in all major global territories (excluding Asia) in early 2023. The film's rollout overseas will include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South and Central America.

The film opened in Japan on November 25, and ranked at #2. The movie sold 313,000 tickets for 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

Fuse, the author of the original light novel series, drafted the film's brand-new original story. The story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

