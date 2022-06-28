Crunchyroll to Screen That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film in Early 2023

English-subtitled trailer streamed

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will screen That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna ), the franchise 's upcoming anime film, in all major global territories (excluding Asia) in early 2023. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The film will open in Japan in November.

Fuse, the author of the original light novel series, drafted the film's brand-new original story. The story will center on a new country named Razha (Note: Name romanizations are not official), located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a girl with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro (seen below), who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise last year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)