That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Earns 416 Million Yen in 1st 3 Days

Film sells 313,000 tickets in 1st 3 days, debuts at #2 for weekend

The anime film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ) sold 313,000 tickets and earned 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan last Friday. The movie sold 225,000 tickets and earned 297 million yen (about US$2.15 million) on Saturday and Sunday, ranking second on the box office chart in its first weekend screening.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in all major global territories (excluding Asia) in early 2023. The film's rollout overseas will start in December, and will eventually include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South and Central America. The staff is planning to screen the film in other countries and regions.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise last year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise recently announced that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime is getting a third season.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin