Tsukasa Hojo's Cat's Eye Manga Gets New Anime on Disney+ in 2025

Disney announced during its 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore on Thursday that it is producing a new anime adaptation of Tsukasa Hōjō 's Cat's Eye manga that will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2025. The Disney+ YouTube channel is streaming a teaser video for the new anime. The teaser features singer Ado performing a cover of Anri 's "Cat's Eye," the opening theme song for the 1983 television anime.

Disney did not reveal the precise format of the anime, such as whether it will be a series or a movie.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer 's MangaHotto ( MangaHot ) app and website earlier this year in July.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1 + on November 11. The series will debut a few months later on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. Amazon Prime Video will also stream the series outside of France. The series has eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. Filming started last fall.

